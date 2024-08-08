Prominent Muslim bodies slam Waqf bill; urge govt to withdraw it, hold detailed consultations

"The Jamiat wants to make it clear that we will never accept any such change in the Waqf Act, 2013 that changes or weakens the status or nature of Waqf properties. Jamiat Ulame-e-Hind has always taken effective steps to ensure the safety of waqf properties and even today we are moving ahead with the resolution that the Muslims of India will be against every plan of the government that does not guarantee the safety of waqf properties," he said in a statement.