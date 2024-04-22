Promotional trailers of movie not a promise or offer, says Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday declared that promotional trailer of a movie is not a promise or offer and cannot be treated as enforceable under the law.

A bench of Justices P S Narasimha and Aravind Kumar said that promotional trailers do not qualify as offers eliciting acceptance, and as such they do not transform into promises.

"Services involving art necessarily involve the freedom and discretion of the service provider in their presentation. This is necessary and compelling by the very nature of such services. The variations are substantial, and rightly so," the court said.

It also pointed out the standard of such service must account for the creative element involved in such transactions.

The court said that a promotional trailer is unilateral, and it is only meant to encourage a viewer to purchase the ticket to the movie, which is an independent transaction and contract from the promotional trailer.