Prostate cancer cases rising among men aged below 50 in India: Experts

Dr Tanvi Sood, a medical oncologist at the Paras Hospital in Gurugram, said, "Prostate cancer is increasing in young men around the globe. It is known to be more aggressive in nature and usually diagnosed at an advanced stage. Increased screening may have contributed to increased diagnosis in younger men. However, there could also be a hereditary genetic syndrome causing prostate cancer in the men in a family." Timely diagnosis can help start the right treatment like surgery, hormonal therapy, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, targeted therapy and immunotherapy.