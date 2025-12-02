<p>Chennai: Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay’s plans to hold a roadshow in Puducherry on December 5 has hit a roadblock with the administration in the Union Territory advising the party to organise a public meeting in an open ground. </p><p>It is learnt that the Puducherry Police refused to grant permission for the roadshow after the Karur fiasco where 41 people died in a stampede at a rally organised by TVK. </p><p>“We have had discussions with TVK functionaries and suggested that the roadshow may not be the right format for Vijay who draws huge crowds. We have told them it is better that they organise a public meeting with a few suggestions on the venue,” a senior police officer told DH. </p><p>The officer added that they have also told TVK functionaries – Bussy N Anand and Aadhav Arjuna – that they should take time to organise the event and rush with the date (December 5). The party has been asked to consider holding the public meeting in the Old Harbour area, the officer said. </p>.Inside Lalit Modi's extravagant 63rd birthday party, Vijay Mallya among guests.<p>Sources in the TVK said they have not yet formally responded to the suggestions put forth by the Puducherry Police. “We will discuss within the party and respond,” a source said. </p><p>Vijay, who has a massive fan following in Puducherry much like in Tamil Nadu, is planning a political entry into the Union Territory probably by stitching an alliance with ruling N R Congress of Chief Minister N Rangasamy – the two have had a series of meetings in the past. </p><p>It is also speculated that Rangasamy might exit the NDA at the last minute and ally with Vijay, who believes Puducherry is the best route to achieve power in Tamil Nadu. “Puducherry is a tiny UT with just 30 seats and is easy to win, especially with the right alliance partner. The AIADMK also came to power first in Puducherry before it won elections in Tamil Nadu. Vijay also believes he can pull off that magic once again,” the source added. </p><p>Also, Anand, who is the backbone of TVK, hails from Puducherry and Vijay feels he could help him in drafting strategies for the elections in the UT.</p>