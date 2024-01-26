Vice-President Dhankar to visit Puducherry; interact with Central University students on Sunday

Puducherry: Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar will interact with students of Pondicherry Central University here on January 28 during his visit to the union territory.

The Vice-President, who is also the ex-officio Chancellor of Pondicherry Central University would participate in the interaction with the university students at 6.45 pm as part of the 'Viksit Bharat@2047' initiative, a press note from the Registrar of the University said.

The release said that the University had kickstarted several activities under the 'Viksit Bharat@2047' to sensitise and encourage students to participate in large numbers in formulating and submitting their ideas for the initiative. The Prime Minister had urged Vice-Chancellors and faculty members of universities across the country to take the lead role in mentoring students to participate in the movement.