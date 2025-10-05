Menu
Homeindiapunjab

AAP likely to field industrialist Rajinder Gupta for Rajya Sabha bypoll from Punjab

The bypoll is being held to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of AAP’s Sanjeev Arora, who stepped down from the Upper House following his election to the state assembly.
Last Updated : 05 October 2025, 07:21 IST
Published 05 October 2025, 07:21 IST
