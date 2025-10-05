AAP likely to field industrialist Rajinder Gupta for Rajya Sabha bypoll from Punjab

<p>Chandigarh: The ruling Aam Aadmi Party is likely to field industrialist Rajinder Gupta as its candidate for the Rajya Sabha bypoll in Punjab on October 24.</p>.<p>Sanjeev Arora, whose term was to end on April 9, 2028, is presently serving as a minister in the Punjab Cabinet led by Bhagwant Mann.</p>.NIA chargesheets 11 accused in BKI-orchestrated terror attack on Punjab police station.<p>The chairman emeritus of the Trident Group, Gupta recently resigned as the vice-chairman of the State Economic Policy and Planning Board and as chairperson of the Kali Devi temple advisory committee, fuelling speculation that the AAP could field him for the bypoll.</p>.<p>AAP enjoys an overwhelming majority in the 117-member state Assembly.</p>.<p>In June, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal put to rest speculation that he would enter the Rajya Sabha from Punjab.</p>.<p>Kejriwal’s decision to not throw his hat into the ring came after Arora won the Ludhiana West Assembly bypoll.</p>.<p>After Arora's name was announced for the Ludhiana West bypoll, the opposition had claimed that Kejriwal would enter the Rajya Sabha in his place.</p>.<p>AAP retained the Ludhiana West seat with Arora defeating his nearest rival, Bharat Bhushan Ashu of the Congress, by 10,637 votes.</p>.<p>The bypoll was necessitated by the passing of sitting AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi in January. </p>