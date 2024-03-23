AAP may use 'kickbacks' from Punjab excise policy in Lok Sabha polls: State BJP to EC

Jakhar told reporters here that Punjab's excise policy was framed along the lines of the tainted Delhi excise policy.

He alleged that state Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema along with two senior officials had even attended a meeting with the then Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who is in judicial custody in the Delhi excise case, for framing the state excise policy in May 2022.

"We have demanded a probe by the ED into Punjab's excise policy," said Jakhar.

"In Punjab, where Bhagwant Mann-led government acted at the behest of its Delhi masters, now behind bars, to allow official plunder of Punjab's resources, and there is an apprehension that Punjab has lost at least Rs 1,000 crore in revenue due to this favouritism and illegality perpetrated through Punjab excise policy," he alleged in the memorandum.

"It is also a genuine apprehension that black money so received by AAP through kickbacks will be put to use to influence voters during ensuing Lok Sabha Elections," Jakhar said in the memorandum

"The fact that one such company whose proprietor is behind bars already for receiving illegal benefits under the Delhi Excise Policy was handpicked and awarded 40 per cent share in Punjab Liquor trade after the inception of AAP government in the state might just be the tip of the iceberg as far as blatant connivance of Bhagwant Mann-led government in appropriating the liquor trade in Punjab is concerned," Jakhar alleged.