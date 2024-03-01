JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiapunjab

AAP worker shot dead in Punjab

Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi Chohla was going to Kapurthala district for a court matter in his car when assailants, who had been following him, opened indiscriminate fire on him and fled from the spot, police said.
Last Updated 01 March 2024, 10:35 IST

Follow Us

Amritsar: A worker of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Tarn Taran district on Friday, police said.

The incident took place when Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi Chohla was going to Kapurthala district for a court matter in his car. He was travelling alone, they said.

When Singh reached the railway crossing between Fatehbad and Goindwal Sahib, the assailants, who had been following him, opened indiscriminate fire on him and fled from the spot, police said.

After receiving information about the incident, police personnel led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Ravisher Singh reached the spot. Multiple police teams have been formed to nab the assailants, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 01 March 2024, 10:35 IST)
India NewsAam Aadmi PartyAAPPunjabCrime

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT