'Auction' for 'Sarpanch' in Punjab's Gurdaspur village draws Rs 2 cr bid; invokes politicians' ire

<p>Chandigarh: An "auction" for the post of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sarpanch">Sarpanch</a> in a Gurdaspur village saw one of the bidders offering Rs 2 crore for the position.</p>.<p>The auction, a violation of democratic norms, has been condemned by several political leaders.</p>.<p>Elections to gram panchayats in Punjab will be held on October 15.</p>.Nobody got govt jobs without bribe in Congress tenure: Assam CM Himanta .<p>Bidding for the auction that was held in Hardowal Kalan village started at Rs 50 lakh, and shot up to Rs 2 crore, offered by local BJP leader Atma Singh.</p>.<p>The politician, who made the bid through a cheque, said villagers had decided to elect a Sarpanch who will offer maximum funds for the village.</p>.<p>The auction money will be spent on the development of the village, he said.</p>.<p>The allocation of the funds will be decided by a committee composed of the villagers, said Atma Singh, whose father too had once served as Sarpanch.</p>.<p>Hardowal Kalan, one of the biggest villages in Gurdaspur district with around 350 acres of Panchayat land, is not the sole village where such an auction took place.</p>.<p>In Bathinda's Gehri Buttar village, a similar bidding process took place for the Sarpanch post.</p>.<p>One of the aspirants bid Rs 60 lakh for the post, but no final decision could be reached.</p>.<p>Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa condemned the auction and demanded jail for those who orchestrated it.</p>.<p>"This is open corruption. There is no precedent of such a bidding process," he said.</p>.<p>"This is wrong, I want to ask the vigilance bureau to take action against whoever offered Rs 2 crore," the Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly added.</p>.<p>Polling will be held for 13,237 'Sarpanches' and 83,437 'Panches' on October 15 through the use of ballot boxes.</p>.<p>According to the election schedule, the last date for filing nomination papers is October 4. Scrutiny of the nomination papers will take place on October 5 and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is October 7.</p>.<p>Votes will be counted the same day they are cast. </p>