Bhana Sidhu set to be released on Feb 10 following violent clashes, Channi's house arrest in Punjab

On Saturday, law enforcement took into custody several demonstrators, including youths and farm leaders, and imposed house arrest on former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi at his residence in Morinda, located in the Ropar district.

In response to his confinement, Channi urged the public to inquire with AAP leaders about the 'house arrest' and the government's actions against protestors who intended to participate in a planned protest at the Chief Minister's residence in Sangrur in support of social media influencer Bhana Sidhu.

Later in the day, police agreed to release Bhana Sidhu by February 10.

In a Facebook live session, Channi shared his predicament, stating, "The police have confined me to my house. I am not allowed to leave my house. Protestors are being subjected to assaults and detentions to prevent their participation in the scheduled protest near the Chief Minister's residence in Sangrur in support of Bhana Sidhu."