BJP revamps Punjab unit, Amarinder Singh inducted in core group

The BJP on Sunday announced the appointment of new office bearers to its Punjab unit in a revamp having a mix of old and new guards. The move comes two months after Sunil Jakhar was appointed the unit's chief. The BJP in Punjab has inducted former chief minister Amarinder Singh, Union minister Som Parkash, former MP Vijay Sampla, ex-finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal, former Lok Sabha deputy speaker and ex-SAD MLA Charanjit Singh Atwal in its core group.