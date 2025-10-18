Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiapunjab

Coach of Amritsar-Saharsa Garib Rath Express catches fire in Punjab, no casualty

The fire broke out around 7:30 am when the train (number 12204) was coming from Amritsar.
Last Updated : 18 October 2025, 06:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 October 2025, 06:42 IST
India NewsPunjabAmritsarGarib Rath

Follow us on :

Follow Us