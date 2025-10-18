<p>Fatehgarh Sahib (Pb): A fire broke out in a coach of the Amritsar-Saharsa Garib Rath Express near Sirhind railway station here on Saturday morning, officials said.</p>.<p>There was no casualty in the incident, they said.</p>.<p>The fire broke out around 7:30 am when the train (number 12204) was coming from Amritsar.</p>.38 wagons of goods train derail on Western Dedicated Freight Corridor in Rajasthan.<p>A police official said smoke was noticed in one of the AC coaches of the train and passengers were safely evacuated.</p>.<p>Fire tenders were immediately called in to put out the fire, the official said.</p>.<p>The officials said that soon after the fire was noticed, the railway authorities shifted the passengers of the affected coach to other coaches.</p>.<p>The train will leave for its destination shortly, they said. </p>