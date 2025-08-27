Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiapunjab

Dog seen with head of infant in Punjab hospital, probe ordered

The minister directed hospital authorities as well as the local police to investigate from all possible angles.
Last Updated : 26 August 2025, 18:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 August 2025, 18:49 IST
India NewsPunjabDog

Follow us on :

Follow Us