<p>Patiala: Punjab Health minister Dr Balbir Singh on Tuesday ordered a probe into an incident in which a dog was seen carrying a severed head of an infant near Ward number-4 of Rajindra Hospital here.</p>.<p>The minister directed hospital authorities as well as the local police to investigate from all possible angles.</p>.<p>The recovered head has been handed over to a forensic team for detailed examination, said officials.</p>.<p>The minister assured that the state government is treating the matter with utmost seriousness and will ensure accountability after the probe.</p>.All schools to remain shut from Aug 27-30 in Punjab amid heavy rains: CM Bhagwant Mann.<p>Medical Superintendent Dr Vishal Chopra clarified that no newborn is missing from the hospital.</p>.<p>He said all recent infant deaths were duly recorded and the bodies were handed over to families with proper documentation.</p>.<p>"It seems to be a case where someone may have dumped the infant's remains from outside," Chopra said.</p>.<p>Police have been informed and a comprehensive investigation is currently underway.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police (City) Palwinder Singh Cheema said a thorough investigation into the shocking incident at Rajindra Hospital is being conducted.</p>.<p>He said the hospital administration alerted the police after the dog was seen carrying the severed head of the infant.</p>.<p>The police immediately reached the spot and began collecting all evidence.</p>.<p>The recovered remains have been sent for forensic examination to determine whether the infant's body parts originated from within the hospital or were dumped there from outside, he said.</p>.<p>Cheema assured that the inquiry will be carried out fairly and impartially, and strict action will be taken against whoever is found responsible. </p>