Drone, heroin packet recovered near international border in Amritsar

The Border Security Force (BSF) intercepted the drone when it entered Indian territory from Pakistan late on Sunday, the spokesperson said.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 June 2024, 08:52 IST
Last Updated : 10 June 2024, 08:52 IST

Chandigarh: A drone and a packet of heroin were seized from the outskirts of a village near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Amritsar, a BSF spokesperson said on Monday.

During a search operation, the BSF troops seized the China-made drone and a packet of heroin weighing 530 grams on the outskirts of Rattankhurd village.

The packet was wrapped in yellow adhesive tape, with a small LED light attached to it, the spokesperson said.

Published 10 June 2024, 08:52 IST
