Four arrested for hurling petrol bomb at Shiv Sena (Hind) leader's house in Punjab

The petrol bomb was hurled at the residence of Shiv Sena (Hind) leader Harkirat Singh Khurana on November 2. No one was injured in the incident.
Last Updated : 05 November 2024, 11:31 IST

