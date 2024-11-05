Four arrested for hurling petrol bomb at Shiv Sena (Hind) leader's house in Punjab

<p>Ludhiana: Four people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a petrol bomb attack at the residence of a Shiv Sena (Hind) leader, police said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The petrol bomb was hurled at the residence of Shiv Sena (Hind) leader Harkirat Singh Khurana on November 2. No one was injured in the incident.</p>.<p>Addressing the media here, Ludhiana Police Commissioner Kuldip Singh Chahal said four people have been arrested in connection with the incident.</p>.Four injured in explosion in Howrah Mail coach in Punjab.<p>One of the arrested accused, Manish, was getting instructions from foreign-based hardcore terrorist of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) Harjit Singh alias Laddi, said Chahal.</p>.<p>The remaining three accused were identified as Ravinderpal Singh, Amit and Jaswinder Singh. Another accused, Lovepreet Singh, is on the run, police said.</p>.<p>The four arrested accused were also involved in hurling a petrol bomb at the residence of Shiv Sena (Bharat Vanshi) leader Yogesh Bakshi on October 16, Chahal said.</p>.<p>According to the commissioner, the motive behind these incidents was to spoil the peaceful atmosphere in Punjab.</p>.<p>The accused chose to target Bakshi and Khurana as both of them are very vocal against terrorism.</p>.<p>Police said they also recovered a motorcycle used in the crime. </p>