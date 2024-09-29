Jailed radical preacher Amritpal Singh's father to float political party in Punjab

Chandigarh: Jailed radical preacher Amritpal Singh's father Tarsem Singh on Sunday said he is going to float a political party in Punjab for "the welfare of all".

He made the announcement after offering prayers at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

Amritpal Singh, the MP from the Khadoor Sahib parliamentary constituency in Punjab, is currently lodged in Assam's Dibrugarh Jail under the National Security Act.