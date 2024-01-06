Journalism is civilization's mirror, investigative journalism its X-ray: Punjab and Haryana HC

The journalists had moved the high court seeking to quash the summonses and setting aside the dismissal of criminal revision by a Gurugram Sessions Court. "A complete reading of the news, which contained the complainant's rebuttal, his version, the version of the police, can be stated to have been published in good faith and discharge of their functions in a democracy, and if restrictions are created to publish such news, it would be just like killing a mockingbird," reads the court order in the case of one of the petitioners.