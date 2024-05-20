Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiapunjab

Punjab announces summer holidays in schools from May 21 to June 30 amid heatwave conditions

Several areas in Punjab and Haryana are witnessing maximum temperatures in the 43-45 degrees Celsius range.
PTI
Last Updated : 20 May 2024, 16:17 IST
Last Updated : 20 May 2024, 16:17 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Monday announced summer holidays in all government, aided and private schools from May 21 to June 30 amid severe heatwave conditions.

Several areas in Punjab and Haryana are witnessing maximum temperatures in the 43-45 degrees Celsius range.

In its order, the Education department said keeping in mind the warning issued by the weather office regarding heatwave conditions and the health of children, holidays are being declared in Punjab's schools -- government, aided and private.

On Saturday, the department changed the school timing to keep classes open from 7 am till noon. This order was to be enforced till May 31.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 May 2024, 16:17 IST
India NewsPunjabheatwaveschool

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels | Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT