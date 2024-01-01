JOIN US
Punjab

Punjab Armed Police DSP found dead under mysterious circumstances

Last Updated 01 January 2024, 14:07 IST

Chandigarh: A Punjab Armed Police (PAP) deputy superintendent, who was an Arjuna awardee, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Jalandhar on Monday, police said.

The body of Dalbir Singh (54) bore injury marks and was found lying on a road in Basti Bawa Khel in Jalandhar, where he was posted, they said.

'One of his legs was found crushed. We are investigating the matter,' Jalandhar Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma told PTI over phone.

The road where his body was found goes to his village in Kapurthala. The incident spot is around 8 kilometres from his village, the commissioner said.

Singh's family has lodged a complaint in the matter, police said.

According to police, the DSP was involved in a fight with residents of another locality in Jalandhar last month. However, no case was registered as the two parties reached a compromise.

Singh, who was earlier a weightlifter, was conferred the Arjuna Award in 2000.

India NewsPunjab

