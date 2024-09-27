Punjab BJP rejects reports of Sunil Jakhar quitting as state unit chief

Referring to reports of his resignation as the Punjab BJP chief, Punjab Congress chief and Ludhiana MP Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said on X, "Mr @sunilkjakhar, All the best, where next ?"

Jakhar was appointed as the Punjab BJP chief in July 2023, succeeding BJP MLA Ashwani Sharma. He had joined the BJP in May 2022, three months after the Congress lost the Punjab assembly poll.