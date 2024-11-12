Punjab bypolls: ECI notice to Congress state chief Warring, BJP candidate Manpreet Badal

<p>Chandigarh: The Election Commission has issued notices to Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and BJP leader Manpreet Singh Badal for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct.</p><p>The Gidderbaha returning officer in Muktsar issued the notices, asking the leaders to submit their replies, said an official.</p><p>Ludhiana MP Warring was served the notice a day after the BJP filed a complaint with the ECI, seeking registration of an FIR against him for holding a meeting at a mosque in Gidderbaha and appealing the gathering to vote for his wife Amrita Warring, who is contesting the bypoll from the Gidderbaha assembly seat.</p>.Congress, AAP 'khotay sikke', people of Punjab fed up with them: Anurag Thakur.<p>The BJP alleged Raja Warring violated the Religious Institutions (Prevention of Misuse) Act, 1988.</p><p>Manpreet Singh Badal, the BJP candidate from the Gidderbaha assembly segment was also issued a notice after a video of him went viral on social media, with rival parties alleging the clip shows he is telling youths he would influence recruitment process to get them jobs.</p><p>The Gidderbaha seat fell vacant after Raja Warring, who was a Congress MLA, was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Ludhiana seat in the 2024 parliamentary elections.</p><p>The bypolls to four assembly seats -- Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak, Chabbewal and Barnala -- will take place on November 20 and the votes will be counted on November 23. </p>