Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiapunjab

Punjab CM seeks support of UK's legal fraternity to procure rare video of Bhagat Singh

Mann emphasised that such footage holds immense significance for all Indians, especially Punjabis, who deeply revere the iconic freedom fighter.
Last Updated : 18 October 2025, 06:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 October 2025, 06:16 IST
India NewsUKPunjabBhagwant MannBhagat Singh

Follow us on :

Follow Us