Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiapunjab

Punjab, Haryana saw marked decline in stubble burning cases this year: Data

In Haryana, most cases were from Jind (47), Fatehabad (28) and Kaithal (27).
Last Updated : 12 December 2025, 10:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 December 2025, 10:07 IST
India Newsstubble burningPunjab and Haryana

Follow us on :

Follow Us