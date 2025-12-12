<p>Chandigarh: Punjab and Haryana have reported a significant drop in stubble burning cases this year, leading to clearer skies and better air quality in the Delhi-NCR region, according to data.</p><p>Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) data shows that Punjab recorded 5,114 farm fire cases in 2025, a 93 per cent decline compared to 2021, the state government said in a statement issued here on Friday.</p><p>Haryana reported 662 cases, a 91 per cent dip.</p><p>Satellite data from the Consortium for Research on Agroecosystem Monitoring and Modeling from Space (CREAMS) laboratory also indicated a sharp reduction in paddy straw burning, showing a 57 per cent drop -- from 42,962 cases in 2023 to 18,457 in 2024.</p><p>Several districts showed marked improvement.</p><p>Sangrur reported a 60 per cent drop, with 693 cases in 2025, while Ferozepur saw 59 per cent, and Muktsar 55 per cent reduction in stubble burning incidents, the statement said.</p>.Punjab, Haryana farmers change stubble burning time window to avoid satellite detection.<p>Tarn Taran with 685 farm fires and Bathinda with 368, also registered a significant decline in cases compared to previous years.</p><p>In Haryana, most cases were from Jind (47), Fatehabad (28) and Kaithal (27).</p><p>With fewer farm fires, Delhi-NCR's air quality improved significantly.</p><p>The number of days with an Air Quality Index (AQI) below 200 increased from 110 days in 2016 to 200 days in 2025, according to data.</p><p>According to a experts, the improvement is the result of government policies, awareness among farmers, use of new farming methods and private-sector initiatives, the statement said.</p><p>Waste-to-energy firms are helping farmers use crop residue to produce renewable power instead of burning it in the fields, it added.</p>