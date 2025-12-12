Menu
CM Vijayan used 'womaniser' term as he was fed up, don't provoke him: Minister Sivankutty

Sivankutty said that if Vijayan is provoked any more, he may reveal a lot more things about what is happening in the Congress.
Last Updated : 12 December 2025, 12:22 IST
Published 12 December 2025, 12:22 IST
India NewsCongressKeralaPinarayi Vijayan

