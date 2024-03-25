Punjab hooch tragedy: SAD chief meets families of victims in Sangrur, demands compensation for them

In a post on X, he said, "I demand a murder case and strict action against Excise Minister Harpal Cheema, Home Minister Bhagwant Mann and all their accomplices under whose patronage the hooch was being sold openly."

"I also warn the state government that if the families of the victims fail to get justice and compensation (Rs 20 lakh and one job each) by March 28, Shiromani Akali Dal's leadership and workers of Sangrur district will launch a massive protest outside the Sangrur Deputy Commissioner's office and force this government to do justice with the hooch tragedy victims," he added.