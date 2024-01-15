Punjab man dresses as girlfriend to write test on her behalf; caught

A Punjab man attempted to impersonate his girlfriend and take an examination on her behalf, but the attempt ended in failure.
The incident took place in Punjab's Faridkot on January 7, when a multi-purpose health workers' exam was being held by the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences at the DAV Public School in Kotkapura.
Angrez Singh decided to don the disguise of his girlfriend Paramjit Kaur and take the test on her behalf. He decked up in red bangles, lipstick, and a bindi, and put on a ladies' suit.
However, officials quickly caught on to the act and filed a complain with the local police.
Singh's effort to impersonate his partner included using fake voter and Aadhar cards to prove he was Paramjit. It quickly fell apart when his fingerprints did not match those of the actual candidate on the biometric device.
While legal action has been initiated against Angrez, Paramjit's application was turned down by the administration.
"We received a complaint from Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, and we are currently investigating the matter. We will take appropriate action after completing our inquiry", the police said, as per India Today.
Fake candidates appearing to take tests is a serious matter, and another such incident was reported in Punjab's Mohali back in 2011. A graduate had appeared as a fake candidate during the ongoing class XII exams of the Punjab School Education Board. The impersonator was arrested and it turned out the individual had appeared on behalf of his uncle.