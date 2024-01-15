Punjab man dresses as girlfriend to write test on her behalf; caught

A Punjab man attempted to impersonate his girlfriend and take an examination on her behalf, but the attempt ended in failure.

The incident took place in Punjab's Faridkot on January 7, when a multi-purpose health workers' exam was being held by the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences at the DAV Public School in Kotkapura.

Angrez Singh decided to don the disguise of his girlfriend Paramjit Kaur and take the test on her behalf. He decked up in red bangles, lipstick, and a bindi, and put on a ladies' suit.

However, officials quickly caught on to the act and filed a complain with the local police.