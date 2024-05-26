Home
Punjab Police, BSF bust drug smuggling module with arrest of seven people, recovers 5 kg heroin

A senior officer said that a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered, and added investigations are underway to establish the backward and forward linkages.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 May 2024, 06:56 IST
Last Updated : 26 May 2024, 06:56 IST

Chandigarh: The Punjab Police has busted an 'international' drug smuggling module with the arrest of seven people and recovered 5.47 kilogrammes of heroin in the Fazilka district, the state's top officer said on Sunday.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said the arrested accused were in touch with a Pakistan-based smuggler.

During the joint operation with the Border Security Force (BSF), the police also recovered Rs 1.70 lakh in cash and 40 cartridges.

"In a major breakthrough against trans-border narcotics smuggling networks, Fazilka police and BSF, in a joint operation, have busted an international narco smuggling module and arrested seven drug smugglers with the seizure of 5.47 kg of pure-grade heroin, Rs 1.70 lakh drug money, 40 cartridges and more...," Yadav said in a post on X.

"Preliminary investigations reveal that the arrested accused were in touch with a Pakistan-based smuggler," he said.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered, the senior officer said and added investigations are underway to establish the backward and forward linkages.

Published 26 May 2024, 06:56 IST
