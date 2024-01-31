JOIN US
Home

Rain in parts of Punjab, minimum temperatures hover close to normal at many places


Last Updated 31 January 2024, 06:45 IST

Chandigarh: Parts of Punjab on Wednesday received rain as the minimum temperature in the state and neighbouring Haryana hovered close to the normal limits.

Mohali, Ludhiana, Pathankot, Bathinda, and Patiala received light showers, ending a prolonged dry spell, according to the Met department.

Chandigarh also received rain.

Foggy weather was observed at some places in the two states as well as Chandigarh in the morning. The Union Territory recorded a minimum temperature of 10.6 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a minimum temperature of 11.5 degrees Celsius. Patiala, Faridkot, Ludhiana, and Gurdaspur registered minimums of 9.8 degrees, 9.5 degrees, 11.9 degrees, and 10 degrees Celsius, respectively.

In Haryana, Hisar recorded a minimum of 9 degrees while Narnaul registered a low of 11 degrees. Ambala registered a low of 10 degrees while Rohtak recorded a low of 10.2 degrees.

However, Bhiwani and Sirsa experienced a cold night recording respective minimums of 8.2 degrees and 8.6 degrees Celsius.

(Published 31 January 2024, 06:45 IST)
