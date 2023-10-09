Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiapunjab

Refrigerator compressor explodes in Punjab's Jalandhar, six of family killed

Refrigerator compressor explodes in Punjab's Jalandhar, six of family killed
Last Updated 09 October 2023, 15:03 IST

Follow Us

Six members of a family, including three children, died after an explosion in the compressor of a refrigerator at a house in Punjab's Jalandhar district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday night when the family was watching television, they said, adding the house caught fire following the explosion.

The deceased were identified as Yashpal Ghai (70), his son Inderpal (41), daughter -in-law Ruchi Ghai (40), grandchildren Mansha (14), Diya (12) and Akshay (10).

Inderpal was taken to hospital in critical condition on Sunday night. A police official said Inderpal succumbed to injuries on Monday. The other five family members had died on Sunday itself.

A team of forensic experts from Jalandhar collected samples to find out the exact cause of the explosion, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 09 October 2023, 15:03 IST)
Punjab

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT