Two fraudsters held for duping Vardhman Group owner S P Oswal of Rs 7 crore in Punjab

Seven other members of this gang have been identified and efforts were on to nab them, police said, adding that all the nine members of the gang belonged to Assam and West Bengal.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 September 2024, 06:13 IST

Published 30 September 2024, 06:13 IST
India NewsPunjabCrime

