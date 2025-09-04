<p>Chandigarh/Amritsar: Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Shivraj%20Singh%20Chouhan">Shivraj Singh Chouhan</a> on Thursday began his visit to flood-hit areas in Punjab's Amritsar district, where he interacted with farmers affected by the deluge.</p>.<p>Earlier upon his arrival, Punjab Governor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Gulab%20Chand%20Kataria">Gulab Chand Kataria </a>submitted a detailed report on the flood situation to Chouhan at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport, Amritsar.</p>.Water experts deny India deliberately released water to cause floods in Pakistan’s Punjab: Report.<p>Chouhan arrived at the Amritsar airport and is visiting some of the flood-hit areas in the state.</p>.<p>The minister will visit villages in Amritsar, Gurdaspur, and Kapurthala districts and interact with affected farmers.</p>.<p>Chouhan, who was accompanied by Punjab <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=BJP">BJP</a> chief Sunil Jakhar and party senior leader Tarun Chugh, reached Ajnala in Amritsar district and interacted with farmers.</p>.<p>During his interactions, the union minister took stock of the situation. A farmer there showed him the extensive damage caused to the crop. Chouhan even held the crop, which had been damaged after remaining submerged.</p>.<p>Earlier, Governor Kataria submitted the report on the flood situation in Amritsar, Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Tarn Taran, and Ferozepur districts, officials said.</p>.<p>After visiting all five flood-affected districts from September 1 to 4, the governor apprised Chouhan of the ground realities in these areas, highlighting the extensive damage caused to life, property, crops, and infrastructure due to floods.</p>.<p>He also briefed him about ongoing relief and rehabilitation measures being carried out jointly by the Punjab government, district administration, Army, NDRF, and other agencies.</p>.<p>Chouhan is on a tour of Punjab to meet flood-affected people and assess their immediate requirements. He will review the extent of crop damage with state officials and chalk out measures to extend assistance to farmers.</p>.<p>Later, Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian and MLA Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal met Chouhan and submitted a memorandum to him, seeking Rs 2,000 crore as financial assistance in the first phase for the losses caused by floods in the Ajnala Assembly constituency.</p>.<p>They also demanded release of the state's pending Rs 60,000 crore from the Centre.</p>.Punjab floods: Death toll reaches 37, crops damaged in worst deluge since 1988.<p>Punjab is currently facing one of its worst flood disasters in decades. The floods are a result of swollen rivers, the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi, along with seasonal rivulets caused by heavy rainfall in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir.</p>.<p>Additional heavy rains in Punjab have intensified the flooding situation, aggravating the challenges faced by residents.</p>.<p>The deluge has claimed 37 lives so far and impacted over 3.55 lakh people.</p>.<p>Crops over 1.75 lakh hectares of land have perished in the floods, officials stated. </p>