Vladimir Putin hails PM Modi, calls him a 'wise man'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has received praise for his leadership from Russian President Vladimir Putin, who described him as a "very wise man" while speaking at an event, reported India Today.

Putin is heard discussing the significant advancements India has made under Prime Minister Modi's "guidance" in a video posted by the Russian news outlet RT news.

Putin said, "We share very good political relations with Prime Minister Modi, he is a very wise man. And India has been making very great strides in development under his leadership. This fully meets the interest of both India and Russia to work on this agenda," as quoted by news agency ANI.