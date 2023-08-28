Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra face flak for 'wearing slippers' inside Mahakaleshwar Temple premises

All’s not well in the ‘RagNeeti’ paradise as the lovebirds Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha and actor Parineeti Chopra have drawn criticism over their latest video where they could be seen praying at the Mahakaleshwar Temple.

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain in the auspicious month of 'Sawan'. As soon as the photos of their visit were released, netizens lauded the couple for going to the temple together as many of them commented “A couple that prays together stays together.”

However, the happiness was short-lived as a video started making rounds on social media showing the couple walking within the temple premises in footwear.

In a video posed by Viral Bhayani, a user called the couple “fake”.

“Chapal pehenke mandir kon jata hai Dhongi log(Who goes to a temple wearing slippers, fake people)”

Another user slammed the couple for taking cameras inside a place of worship.

Questioning why the rule of not being allowed to wear slippers inside a temple is not applicable to this couple, a user called the duo “shameless”.

“Wearing slippers inside temple premises is not allowed…then why this rule is not applicable to the shameless actress Parineeti Chopra and so called neta Raghav Chadha.”

Their recent temple visit comes after their trip to the Golden Temple last month.