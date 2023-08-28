Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra face flak for 'wearing slippers' inside Mahakaleshwar Temple premises

All’s not well in the ‘RagNeeti’ paradise as the lovebirds Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha and actor Parineeti Chopra have drawn criticism over their latest video where they could be seen praying at the Mahakaleshwar Temple.
Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain in the auspicious month of 'Sawan'. As soon as the photos of their visit were released, netizens lauded the couple for going to the temple together as many of them commented “A couple that prays together stays together.”
However, the happiness was short-lived as a video started making rounds on social media showing the couple walking within the temple premises in footwear.
In a video posed by Viral Bhayani, a user called the couple “fake”.
“Chapal pehenke mandir kon jata hai Dhongi log(Who goes to a temple wearing slippers, fake people)”
Another user slammed the couple for taking cameras inside a place of worship.
Questioning why the rule of not being allowed to wear slippers inside a temple is not applicable to this couple, a user called the duo “shameless”.
“Wearing slippers inside temple premises is not allowed…then why this rule is not applicable to the shameless actress Parineeti Chopra and so called neta Raghav Chadha.”
Their recent temple visit comes after their trip to the Golden Temple last month.
"Amidst sacred hymns and serenity, I closed my eyes, bowed my head, and said a little prayer. With @ParineetiChopra by my side, it was even more special. Blessed to seek blessings at Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib ji in Amritsar today," Chadha had written on platform X, formerly known as Twitter.
The couple's wedding planning is said to be under way, with an ace wedding planner at the helm, ensuring that every detail is meticulously executed.
The wedding is likely to take place on September 25. The big fat Punjabi wedding will be graced by very close and immediate family members and friends.
The couple has been attracting the attention of the paparazzi since May 13, when they got engaged in an intimate affair.
On the work front, Parineeti Chopra was last seen in Amitabh Bachchan starrer Uunchai while Raghav Chadha had made headlines after he got suspended as the Rajya Sabha MP this Monsoon session.