Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Rahul Gandhi invokes farm laws as Congress urges unity against MGNREGA repeal

Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge asserted that the party would keep fighting until the government withdraws the new Act and restores MGNREGA.
Last Updated : 22 January 2026, 13:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 January 2026, 13:00 IST
India NewsBJPCongressRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsMallikarjun KhargeMGNREGA

Follow us on :

Follow Us