Rahul Gandhi meets railways loco pilots in Delhi, promises to take up their demand with Centre

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday met a group of Indian Railways loco pilots, who complained of "inadequate rest due to understaffing".

Gandhi met around 50 loco pilots from all over India at the New Delhi railway station in the afternoon and they explained to him their issues, party sources said.

Chiefly, the loco pilots complained of inadequate rest, they said. The loco pilots drive trains over long distances, far from home, and are often pressed into duty without adequate breaks, the sources said.