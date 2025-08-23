<p>Malavalli (Mandya dist): A leopardess was found dead by the patrolling team near Hunasemarada Halla under the Cauvery Wildlife Range, Muthathi forest area in Malavalli taluk of Mandya district on Friday.</p><p>The leopardess is said to be around one-and-a-half-years-old. The Forest department personnel who found the body of the big cat alerted the higher officers, who then rushed to the spot. The leopard had died in a fight with another leopard, according to Range Forest Officer Pramod Kumar.</p>.Leopard carcass found at Karnataka's Cauvery wildlife sanctuary limits.<p>Veterinarians Dr Praveen and Dr David Kumar conducted the post mortem and the leopard was cremated as per the norms.</p>