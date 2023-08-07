Home
Homeindia

Rahul Gandhi receives warm welcome from Congress, opposition MPs on arrival in Parliament

Rahul Gandhi reached the Parliament House complex around 12 noon and headed straight to the Mahatma Gandhi statue and paid floral tributes.
Last Updated 07 August 2023, 08:19 IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was on Monday accorded a warm welcome by Congress and other opposition MPs on his arrival in Parliament after his Lok Sabha membership was restored.

Gandhi reached the Parliament House complex around 12 noon and headed straight to the Mahatma Gandhi statue and paid floral tributes.

Congress MPs and those of the opposition INDIA bloc welcomed him at the gate number one of Parliament raised slogans. Rahul Gandhi's status as the MP from Kerala's Wayanad was restored after the Lok Sabha secretariat issued a notification in the wake of the Supreme Court staying his conviction in a defamation case on Friday.

(Published 07 August 2023, 08:19 IST)
India NewsCongressRahul GandhiIndian Politics

