Rahul Gandhi to be felicitated by Maharashtra Congress after conclusion of I.N.D.I.A meet in Mumbai

Kharge, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, and other Congress leaders will also attend the felicitation ceremony.
Last Updated 29 August 2023, 13:53 IST

For his relentless fight against the Modi government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi would be felicitated by the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) in Mumbai after the conclusion of the third meeting of the I.N.D.I.A opposition bloc.

After the Opposition meeting concludes, Gandhi would drive down to Tilak Bhavan, the MPCC headquarters at Dadar, where the top Congress leadership would receive him.

At the I.N.D.I.A meeting, Gandhi would accompany his mother Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. 

“For facing the vendetta of BJP government fearlessly, Rahul Gandhi would be felicitated,” MPCC president Nana Patole said.

“We have made full preparations to give a grand welcome to Rahul Gandhi when he steps in the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Rahul Gandhi has given the message of fearlessness to the tyrannical regime of Modi government,” he said. 

Kharge, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, and other Congress leaders will also attend the felicitation ceremony.

Patole recalled how Gandhi was disqualified as a Lok Sabha Member and forced to vacate his official residence, but the Congress leader did not bow down.

“After the Supreme Court verdict, the government had to restore Gandhi’s MP status. He took part in the no-confidence motion against the Modi government recently and attacked the regime on various issues, including Manipur strife,” Patole pointed out. 

(Published 29 August 2023, 13:53 IST)
India NewsCongressMumbaiRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsMaharashtraI.N.D.I.A

