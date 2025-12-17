<p>Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=rahul%20gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a> on Wednesday visited BMW World in Munich, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=germany%20">Germany</a>. </p><p>During the visit, Gandhi experienced TVS' 450 cc motorcycle, developed in partnership with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=BMW">BMW</a>, which the party termed as a "proud moment to witness Indian engineering on display".</p>.<p>In a post on X, the Opposition party alleged that manufacturing is declining in India, adding that meaningful ecosystems need to be created for high economic growth.</p><p>"India needs to start producing, manufacturing should be growing," Gandhi is seen saying in the video. </p>.<p>The Congress leader is on a five-day visit to Germany during which he will attend an Indian Overseas Congress (IOC) event on Wednesday.</p><p>During the evet, Gandhi is scheduled to meet several IOC leaders from across Europe and strengthen the party's global outreach. The leaders will discuss NRI issues, while also charting out a plan to spread the Congress ideology further. He will also address the Indian diaspora.</p><p>The trip, coming during the Winter Session of Parliament, has been criticised by BJP leaders. </p><p>However, Priyanka Gandhi defended her brother, saying "PM Modi spends half of his working time outside the country, so why are they raising objections when the Leader of the Opposition is travelling." </p><p>Gandhi will return to India on December 20, while the Winter Session will get over on December 19. </p>