Rahul Gandhi back in Lok Sabha as MP

Top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday became an MP again with the Lok Sabha Secretariat revoking his disqualification following a Supreme Court order suspending his conviction in a defamation case.
The Secretariat issued the notification just an hour before the Lok Sabha's Monsoon Session proceedings on Monday. In its notification, the Secretariat said the notification it issued on March 24 has ceased to be in operation following the Supreme Court order.
Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as an MP on March 24 after a Gujarat court convicted him for two years in a defamation case related to his remarks about the ‘Modi surname'.
Soon after the apex court order, Congress and other I.N.D.I.A parties demanded immediate revocation of his disqualification.
Meanwhile, Congress leader Manickam Tagore welcomed the decision.
NCP leader Clyde Crasto also congratulated Rahul Gandhi.