Rahul Gandhi's statement in US exposed 'anti-reservation face' of Congress: Amit Shah

New Delhi: The BJP stepped up its attack on the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and said that he was siding with anti-India forces. In a post on 'X', Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Rahul has spoken about "abolishing reservations" and has thereby "exposed" Congress’s "anti-reservation face". "...As long as the BJP is there, neither can anyone abolish reservations nor can anyone mess with the nation's security," he asserted.
“Whether it is supporting the JKNC's anti-national and anti-reservation agenda in J&K or making anti-India statements on foreign platforms, Rahul Gandhi has always threatened the nation's security and hurt sentiments. Rahul Gandhi's statement lays bare the Congress's politics of causing rifts on the lines of regionalism, religion, and linguistic differences,” Shah posted.
At an interaction with students at the Georgetown University in the United States of America, Gandhi said that the Congress would think of scrapping reservation when “India is a fair place”, which he said is not the case right now.
Shah was joined by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma as well as Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel in Rahul’s criticism. On Tuesday, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya, too, made a statement criticising the Congress leader.
Responding to Shah's remarks, Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said, “Ask him to take action, then we will expose both the Prime Minister and the Home Minister. The PM goes abroad and makes horrible comments against India and Indians, that is not anti-national?”
“We are talking about upholding the Constitution of India and that is anti-national? Why is it that the BJP has a problem whenever we talk about upholding the Constitution? Why are they against the Constitution so much?” he asked.
Published 11 September 2024, 11:17 IST