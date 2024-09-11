Rahul Gandhi's statement in US exposed 'anti-reservation face' of Congress: Amit Shah

New Delhi: The BJP stepped up its attack on the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and said that he was siding with anti-India forces. In a post on 'X', Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Rahul has spoken about "abolishing reservations" and has thereby "exposed" Congress’s "anti-reservation face". "...As long as the BJP is there, neither can anyone abolish reservations nor can anyone mess with the nation's security," he asserted.