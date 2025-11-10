Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsbihar

Chhath, Champaran meat, and changing mindsets: Quiet reclamation of the image of Bihar and Bihari

Biharis away from home are asserting their identity. And reconfiguring the bracket they were slotted in.
Last Updated : 10 November 2025, 10:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 November 2025, 10:21 IST
India NewsBiharMigrantsBihar Assembly Elections 2025

Follow us on :

Follow Us