<p>At the 2025 hardware event in September, Apple introduced the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/apple-a19-powered-iphone-17-17-air-17-pro-series-launched-india-price-and-availability-details-3720388">iPhone Air</a>, a first-of-its-kind product. Though it managed to grab all the limelight the presentation, the demand for the phone has been a tad tepid in the market.</p><p>One of the primary concerns among consumers is that the iPhone Air has a smaller battery and just a single sensor.</p><p>But, to be fair, the iPhone Air does take pretty amazing pictures in almost all light conditions.</p><p>Now, a report has emerged, Apple is planning to bring a dual-camera to the iPhone Air 2nd Gen. </p><p>A tipster who goes by the moniker Digital Chat Station on Weibo (<a href="https://weibo.com/6048569942/QcA9idfbh">Chinese equivalent</a> of X platform) has revealed the iPhone Air 2 will sport a super slim design language with a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR panel with Face ID.</p><p>However, on the back, the device will feature a dual camera module. The 48MP main camera will be joined by a 48MP ultra-wide sensor. It will not only be able to capture the vast area of the landscape, but also be able to capture nice macro shots with all the minute details of the subjects in the close range.</p><p>This is a really good upgrade, but the device will have more appeal if it comes with a bigger battery capacity.</p><p>Besides the iPhone Air 2, Apple is expected to bring a foldable Phone in 2026. It is said to feature a compact book-style design, not clamshell like Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip model. It will be similar to the Galaxy Z Fold series, but in a smaller size.</p><p>It will feature a 5.5-inch cover screen, and when unfurled, it can spread up to 7.8 inches wide (diagonal). Samsung Display is said to be one of the major suppliers of foldable display panels for Apple.</p><p>Apple is also expected to bring iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max with incremental upgrades, but will postpone the launch of the standard iPhone 18 to March 2027.</p>