Rahul, Kharge, Pawar, Akhilesh among I.N.D.I.A. bloc leaders to join AAP rally at Ramleela ground

New Delhi: Top Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A.) bloc leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Akhilesh Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav will attend Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) 'Maharally' to be held here on March 31, senior party leader Gopal Rai said on Friday.

AAP has received permission of the authorities concerned for holding the rally, being held in the backdrop of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, at the Ramleela ground on Sunday for an attendance of more than 20,000 people, he said.

The call on whether Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal will address the 'Maharally' will be taken later, he said.