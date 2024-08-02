Rain scripted landslides: Experts flag need for early warning system, evacuation protocol

New Delhi: An accurate early warning system that correlates rainfall and the potential for landslides. That is the imperative, say experts as rains create havoc in hills across India and the toll mounts in Kerala’s Wayanad slopes where landslides buried entire homesteads and possibly hundreds of people.

On Thursday, cloudbursts in Himachal Pradesh led to houses, bridges and roads being washed away with five people dying and 50 missing. In Uttarakhand, heavy rain triggered floods and house collapses with at least 14 people killed. The rain scripted tragedies in the hill states came just two days after extremely heavy rain – more than 570 mm over 48 hours – triggered the disaster in Wayanad, leaving at least 195 people dead.

Given the scenario of erratic rain, extreme weather events, changing climatic conditions and the fragile hills – both in the north and in the south – an accurate early warning system (EWS) based on empirical rainfall thresholds followed by a systematic evacuation protocol is essential.

“EWS is important to understand what are the vulnerable areas and which are the vulnerable communities. EWS will use the areas and the potentialities of the threat, the extent and timing of the threat so it can establish the mitigation measures, including evacuation,” Nilmadhab Prusty from the Centre for Development and Disaster Management Support Services told PTI.

As of now, there are no granular studies or EWS for landslide forecasts in the country.

In Kerala, for instance, the Geological Survey of India (GSI) did give a forecast on July 29 for two days but not a sense of what was in store – the landslides hit early morning on July 30.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) gets forecasts for landslides in four categories -- very high possibility, high possibility, moderate and low possibility.

“The ‘Experimental Rainfall Induced Landslide Forecast Bulletin’ for Wayanad district forecast only this -- ‘A low possibility of occurrences of landslides: A few small landslides may occur.’ There was no information from the central agency that there would be widespread or even moderate landslides,” P M Manoj, press secretary of the KSDMA, told PTI.

Kerala had approved three pilot projects for state-specific landslide early warning systems in 2020. But none is complete yet.

According to the GSI website, about 0.42 million square km (covering nearly 12.6 per cent of India’s land area) is prone to landslides. This includes all the Himalayan states, sub-Himalayan terrain of the northeast and the Eastern and Western Ghats states.

There is also the question of evacuation.

The KSDMA, for instance, does have a wide network of locally trained DM personnel and adequate mechanisms to disseminate the early warning messages. But that is only part of the picture.

On July 29, the KSDMA asked people from hilly areas to go to relief camps but people did not leave as “they had not expected the intensity of the disaster to be this massive”, Manoj said.