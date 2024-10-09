Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh request Centre to add more cities to NCAP

Chhattisgarh has also urged the Union environment ministry to bring Raigarh district into the NCAP fold.
PTI
Last Updated : 09 October 2024, 15:19 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 October 2024, 15:19 IST
India NewsPollutionRajasthanChhattisgarhRaigarhNational Clean Air ProgrammeNCAP

Follow us on :

Follow Us