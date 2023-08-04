Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Rajasthan: Denied money for alcohol, son beats mother to death

The accused allegedly kicked and punched his mother, killing her on spot.
Last Updated 04 August 2023, 17:30 IST

Follow Us

A woman was allegedly beaten to death by her son in Rajasthan's Alwar district for refusing to give him money to buy alcohol.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening in the Bansur area, they added.

On being refused money to buy liquor, Rohit, aged around 20 years, allegedly kicked and punched his mother Chameli Devi, killing her on the spot, SHO Hemraj Saradhana said.

A case has been registered against the accused by his brother Prithvi, the SHO said.

Devi's body was handed over to her family members after the post-mortem on Friday, the SHO said, adding that the matter was being investigated.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 04 August 2023, 17:30 IST)
India NewsCrimeRajasthan

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT