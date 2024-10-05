Agniveer killed in fire extinguisher blast during mock drill in Rajasthan

<p>Jaipur: A 24-year-old Agniveer died due to an explosion in a fire extinguisher during a mock drill in Rajasthan's Bharatpur, police said Saturday.</p><p>During a mock drill in a training camp of Golpura Army Area on Friday, a fire extinguisher exploded and Agniveer Saurabh Pal got injured, DSP Anil Jasoria said.</p><p>Pal, a resident of Bhakhara village in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj, succumbed during treatment at a hospital, he said.</p>.Man claiming to be Agniveer, five others held for Rs 50 lakh robbery in Bhopal.<p>His father Rakesh Pal was informed about the incident and the body was handed over to the family today, the officer said.</p><p>Pal had joined the Indian Army under the Agniveer scheme in 2023. </p>