Air India Express flight from Dubai to Jaipur gets bomb threat; cleared after check

<p>An Air India Express flight IX-196 headed to Jaipur from Dubai, on Saturday, received a bomb threat via email. </p><p>The plane was carrying 189 passengers. </p><p>It landed at the Jaipur International Airport at 1:20 am. </p><p>Security forces carried out a thorough check and found nothing suspicious, <em>ANI</em> reported Jaipur Airport Police SHO Sandeep Basera say. </p><p>This comes amid a spate of threats received by airlines over the past couple of days. A Vistara Delhi-London flight was <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/vistaras-delhi-london-flight-diverted-to-frankfurt-after-bomb-threat-3239426">also diverted</a> to Frankfurt due to a bomb threat.</p><p>The Narendra Modi government has taken note of the infractions and is planning <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bomb-threats-govt-plans-strict-norms-no-fly-list-option-against-perpetrators-3236243">stringent measures</a> to curb hoax calls in this regard, by putting said callers on a no-fly list besides fining them. </p><p><em>More to follow...</em></p>