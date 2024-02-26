JOIN US
Homeindiarajasthan

Akbar used to get girls from bazaars and rape them: Rajasthan education minister calls Mughal emperor 'tyrant'

On mandatory organisation of 'Surya Namaskar' in Rajasthan schools, he said it is being implemented gradually.
Last Updated 26 February 2024, 15:49 IST

Jodhpur: In a provocative remark, Rajasthan's Education Minister Madan Dilawar has said Mughal emperor Akbar was not great but 'a tyrant and rapist'.

Akbar used to get girls from bazaars and rape them, he told reporters at Balotra on Sunday when asked about the changes in school syllabus.

On mandatory organisation of 'Surya Namaskar' in Rajasthan schools, he said it is being implemented gradually.

"It has begun. In a few days, 'Surya Namaskar' will become regular in all the schools," he said.

When asked about transfer of teachers, Dilawar said that exams are going on currently and it would not be appropriate to transfer teachers.

"Once the exams are over, we will begin the process of transfer," he added.

Indian PoliticsRajasthanAkbar

